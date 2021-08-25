DeHive (DHV) Trading 97.3% Higher This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2.20 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

