ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

