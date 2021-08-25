Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,318.75 ($30.29).

FEVR traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,262 ($29.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,449.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

