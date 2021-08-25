Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 7,128 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

