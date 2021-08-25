indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 21,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 722,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

