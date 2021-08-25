Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDFF shares. Raymond James upgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GDDFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

