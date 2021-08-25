Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $84.29.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

