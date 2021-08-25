AmonD (AMON) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $11,595.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00127947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.69 or 1.00134066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01029367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.31 or 0.06588630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.