Alpha Impact Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,840.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $31,840.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00127947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.69 or 1.00134066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.01029367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.31 or 0.06588630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

