Agiliti (AGTI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/24/2021 – Agiliti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

8/23/2021 – Agiliti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

8/16/2021 – Agiliti had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Agiliti had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AGTI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

