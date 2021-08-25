$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.95. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

