Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

AKAM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,811. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

