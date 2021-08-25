BFT Financial Group LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 961,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,182,763. The company has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

