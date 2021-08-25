Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) PT at $37.49

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.49.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,643,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,197,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,025. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

