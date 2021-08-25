Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,656 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $194,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 226,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $134.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.