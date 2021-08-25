PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $299,209.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00785953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101682 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,496,413 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

