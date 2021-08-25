Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.12

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 52944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 118,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.