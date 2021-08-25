Analysts Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT at $7.66

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Ocugen news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,720 shares of company stock worth $1,475,092 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 194,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,943,762. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

