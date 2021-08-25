BFT Financial Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 419.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

PPLT traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,919. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $122.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98.

