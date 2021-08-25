BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,008. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.