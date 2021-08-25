Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,249 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $442,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 128,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.05. 324,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

