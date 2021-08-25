BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 46,979 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.