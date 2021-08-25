Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $132,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $204.39. 24,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,379. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

