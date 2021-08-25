Method Finance (MTHD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2,001.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

