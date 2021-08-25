-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

TNXP stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,336,082. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

