Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PHPPY stock remained flat at $$28.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

