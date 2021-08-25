The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 77,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.