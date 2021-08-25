Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Match Group worth $145,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $20,286,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,213. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

