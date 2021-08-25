Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $177.29 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 387,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Welltower worth $177,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Welltower by 34.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 260.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. 28,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,473. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

