Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,045. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

