Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $139,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.56. 82,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

