Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,802. The firm has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

