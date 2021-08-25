Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of JWN traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 882,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,232. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
