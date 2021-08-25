Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JWN traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 882,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,232. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.