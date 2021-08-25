Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.87

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 3985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

