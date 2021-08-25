Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.83. 107,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.