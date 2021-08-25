Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $148.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.