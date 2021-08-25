Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $148.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.
Medtronic stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
