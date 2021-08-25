Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $130.71 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $130.71 million and $2.34 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

