TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.26 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001512 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.