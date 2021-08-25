Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $293.00 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00285027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047218 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,467,248,440 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

