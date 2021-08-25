Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Cap of $9.85 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $62.79 or 0.00128549 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and $542.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.76 or 0.99946712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.75 or 0.01037406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.45 or 0.06562111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,487,167 coins and its circulating supply is 156,906,391 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

