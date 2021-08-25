Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Yelp reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.63. 16,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 167.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

