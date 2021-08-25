Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) received a C$13.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,490. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$9.97.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.