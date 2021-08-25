MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post sales of $155.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.94 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $147.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,747 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,210. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,277. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

