Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) received a C$63.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.90.

Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.01. 147,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,863. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.01. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

