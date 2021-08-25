Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,087. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

