U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Decreased by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 4.4% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after acquiring an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 190,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,690,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

