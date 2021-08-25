United Fire Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Fire Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.