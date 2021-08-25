Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. 2,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,156. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $793.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

