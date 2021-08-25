Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,913 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Prologis worth $366,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

