Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.27 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $58.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.70 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $233.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $238.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.63 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $234.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,251. The company has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

