Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.27 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $58.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.70 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $233.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $238.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.63 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $234.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 1,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,251. The company has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.